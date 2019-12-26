The Debate
Kardashian Christmas Party 2019 Was A Unique, Over-the-top Experience; See Pics

Hollywood News

The Kardashian Christmas Party 2019 was hosted at Kourtney Kardashian house in Calabasas, California. See pictures from the party and the fun the family had.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Whatever you are doing for Christmas, rest assured that the Kardashian family is doing better. The family celebrated Christmas Eve on a grand scale. For the year 2019, Kourtney was the host of the party.

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian's Son Saint West Yells At Paps "No Pictures!" In New York | WATCH

The Kardashian Christmas

Kourtney Kardashian invited her family to her house in Calabasas, California. The reality star decorated her house with the festive decor. This included something very different, as Kourtney opted for an upside-down Christmas tree.

Courtesy: Instagram

Kourtney made sure to follow as many traditions of Christmas as possible. The star also had an Elf of the Shelf. Kourtney shared the picture of the elf sitting on a sleigh. Here is a picture:

 Courtesy: Instagram

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian Is All About Health; Her Christmas Gifts For Her Family Are Proof

A live performance by Sia graced the party. The stage was decorated in such a way that Sia looked like a doll inside a box as she performed. Here is a small snippet of the performance:

Courtesy: Instagram

ALSO READ | Christmas Decorations From Hollywood Celebs: Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham And Others

The party was attended by family members Kris, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, and Rob. The party was also attended by friends like Jen Atkin, Sofia Richie, Steph Shepherd, and more. Here are some other pictures shared by the family of the Christmas party.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Simi & Haze (@simihaze) on

ALSO READ | Everyone Can Take Style Inspiration From Kim Kardashian's Instagram, Here's Why 

Courtesy: Instagram 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by YRIS PALMER (@yrispalmer) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Founder/Hairstylist/DogMom (@jenatkinhair) on

ALSO READ | Kourtney Kardashian Shoots KUWTK S18 Days After Claiming She Reached Her "breaking Point"

 

 

