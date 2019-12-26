Kardashian Christmas Party 2019 Was A Unique, Over-the-top Experience; See Pics

Whatever you are doing for Christmas, rest assured that the Kardashian family is doing better. The family celebrated Christmas Eve on a grand scale. For the year 2019, Kourtney was the host of the party.

The Kardashian Christmas

Kourtney Kardashian invited her family to her house in Calabasas, California. The reality star decorated her house with the festive decor. This included something very different, as Kourtney opted for an upside-down Christmas tree.

Kourtney made sure to follow as many traditions of Christmas as possible. The star also had an Elf of the Shelf. Kourtney shared the picture of the elf sitting on a sleigh. Here is a picture:

A live performance by Sia graced the party. The stage was decorated in such a way that Sia looked like a doll inside a box as she performed. Here is a small snippet of the performance:

Sia performing Chandelier at the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party. pic.twitter.com/nKIGVAk0Sr — Sia Furler Photos (@SiaFurlerPhoto_) December 25, 2019

The party was attended by family members Kris, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, and Rob. The party was also attended by friends like Jen Atkin, Sofia Richie, Steph Shepherd, and more. Here are some other pictures shared by the family of the Christmas party.

