The Kardashians Didn't Let Kourt Have A Dull Lockdown B'day, Organised A Car Parade; WATCH

When it comes to the Kardashians, they are always seen going all out with everything, especially with their party scenes. Even as the world is in a lockdown, the Kardashians were seen celebrating Kourtney Kardashian's birthday in a creative way and making her feel special. Kourtney Kardashian recently turned 41, but her family did not let lockdown and quarantine make the American celebrity’s birthday be a dull one. Kourtney Kardashian got a full-on car parade for her birthday as her family surprised her by organizing a drive-by party while they practised social distancing amid the COVID 19 pandemic.

Kourtney Kardashian's family surprises her on her birthday with a drive-by party

The videos of her birthday celebrations have been going viral on the internet as they show Kourtney’s guests showing up in their luxury cars holding balloons, signs, and streamers. People who showed up included Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, who arrived with Tristan Thomson, Kim Kardashian and her kids North and Saint West, and Stephanie Shepard. Moreover, they were blasting music and honking to show their love for Kourt. Reportedly, some neighbours did not like the ruckus created in front of Kourtney’s mansion and it was more than they had bargained for.

Videos of Kourtney Kardashian's birthday party

