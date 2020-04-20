Kourtney Kardashian Gives Sister Khloe Kardashian A Brazilian Wax; See Picture Here

Kourtney Kardashian recently turned a year older as she celebrated her 41st birthday. And while the Kardashian sisters are currently away from each other due to self-quarantine, they still managed to cheer her on her big day by sharing heart-warming pictures and videos on social media.

Among the sisters, Khloe Kardashian decided to share major throwback picture from years ago which was embarrassing. She created a post right from all the fun times they have shared since childhood.

Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback video from the time when her sister gave her a Brazilian wax at home. Sharing the post, Khloe wrote telling Kourtney how much she loves her. Re-adding the post on her story, Kourtney captioned it saying that she thinks that she is the loving one. Check out the post below.

As per reports, the video shared by Khloe Kardashian was from the second episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians 2. In the episode, Khloe Kardashian was panicking because her ex-husband Lamar Odom had never seen her without a bikini wax. And soon Kourtney Kardashian came to the rescue to save her sister.

Khloe Kardashian also shared a few adorable pictures of Kourtney Kardashian on her Instagram handle and penned a heartwarming birthday wish for her sister. She went on to say all things nice about her. She said that she can’t imagine life without her. The two share a good sibling bond with each other. She also went on to tell her sister that she loves her very much and will do anything to make her happy. Check out the post below.

