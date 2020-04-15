Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Refugee': Fascinating Trivia About The Film

Kareena Kapoor is one of the most prolific Bollywood actors. Kareena Kapoor's films that remain widely popular include Jab We Met, Refugee, Good Newwz, Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, 3 Idiots and many more. The actor started with her very first film, Refugee. Kareena Kapoor, in a very short span of time, gained massive popularity and had several films lined up at a very young age. With all that said now, read on to know some of the interesting facts from her very first film, Refugee.

READ:Kareena Kapoor Khan And Hrithik Roshan's Funny Scenes From 'K3G', 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge'

Kareena Kapoor 'Refugee': Trivia about the film

READ:Kareena Kapoor Khan Wore Over 130 Different Dresses In A Film | Bollywood Fashion Trivia

READ:Kareena Kapoor Khan And Malaika Arora's THIS Workout Video Will Leave Fans Motivated

This was the first film of both Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor, at the same time, was also offered a role in the film, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai but she declined the role as she wished her first film to be with Amitabh Bachchan's son.

In the film, actress Bipasha Basu was also offered a role with actor Sunil Shetty. The character was removed from the film when she declined the offer.

Renowned actress Tabu was also signed to play the role of a doctor in the film. Unfortunately, the role was taken down from the film.

For this film, actor Abhishek Bachchan received several criticisms and was compared with his father. Kareena, on the other hand, received high praise for her performance. Three years later, tables were turned in the film Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon as actress Kareena was criticized while Abhishek Bachchan received praise for his performance in the movie.

Before signing the role with Abhishek, director JP Dutta approached Salman Khan for the lead role but Salman did not commit to the character and rejected the offer. Later, Abhishek Bachchan was finally taken for the film.

READ:Kareena Kapoor Khan's Throwback Pictures Prove That She Was Born To Be A Diva

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.