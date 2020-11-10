Karen Gillan’s First Look From Her Upcoming Action Thriller 'Gunpowder Milkshake' Out!

Karen Gillian, the very well-known Scottish actor and moviemaker's upcoming movie Gunpowder Milkshake is awaited by fans. The Marvel Cinematic Universe fame actor recently revealed the first look of the upcoming action movie, showing the former Doctor Who star in her new role as a ruthless assassin. Read further ahead to know more about the first look of the upcoming action-thriller movie Gunpowder Milkshake.

Karen Gillian’s first look from Gunpowder Milkshake

Karen Gillian is not only a very popular artist in the Hollywood movie industry but is also known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Gillian never fails to bring a smile on the faces of her fans. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle in order to share her first look from her upcoming movie, Gunpowder Milkshake. She shared a bunch of pictures, with her picture being the first one where she can be seen standing inside a lift having a lift pistol-in-hand with the young girl who she has sworn to protect, played by the My Spy star Chloe Coleman.

The second picture is of the Game of Thrones star Lena Headey as the character as Gillian’s mother, where the two seem to be discussing something over an eponymous milk-based beverage. The third picture is of the first glimpse at powerhouse trio Bassett, Gugino and Yeoh as The Librarians, a team of hit-women that Gillian’s character calls on for assistance. Take a look at the post shared by Karen Gillian:

Directed by Navot Papushado, Gunpowder Milkshake cast Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Paul Giamatti, Michelle Yeoh, and Carla Gugino as the lead characters. In the movie, Karen Gillan is cast to play the lead character of Sam, who is the abandoned daughter of an elite hit-woman named Scarlet (played by Lena Headey), who was raised by a very dangerous crime syndicate known only as "The Firm".

Sam’s character follows her mother’s footsteps to become a reputable operative herself, working exclusively for "The Firm" and cleaning up any of the messes that can threaten their goals. This happens until the life of an innocent eight-year-old girl is put in danger, making Sam take a stand and fight back against her bosses. When this happens, Sam unites with her estranged mother and three fellow assassins, played by prolific stars Angela Bassett (Black Panther), Carla Gugino (Watchmen) and Michelle Yeoh (Star Trek: Discovery), in order to take on The Firm’s army of henchmen.

