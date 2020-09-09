The Boys' Karen Fukuhara Created A New & 'unique' Sign Language For The Series; Say Makers

The Boys Season 2 released on September 4 on Amazon Prime. The first three episodes of the series portray the lead character Karen Fukuhara speaking in a different sign language. Recently, the show’s official Twitter handle revealed that Karen Fukuhara created her own sign language in The Boys. Karen Fukuhara portrays the role of Kimiko in the series.

The Boys’ Twitter update read, “Some of you might notice that Kimiko is not using ASL or any known sign language@KarenFukuhara worked with a sign language expert to create her own unique sign language#TheBoysTV”. In another update, The Boys’ makers also informed that they have created two new Supes, Gecko and Blindspot, especially for the show. These superheroes haven’t appeared in the comics. Gecko and Blindspot have minor roles in the series.

Some of you might notice that Kimiko is not using ASL or any known sign language. @KarenFukuhara worked with a sign language expert to create her own unique sign language 🤯 #TheBoysTV — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) September 7, 2020

Also Read| How many episodes does 'The Boys' season 2 have? Read all details

Fun fact about this episode: Gecko and Blindspot are both new Supes created for the show, they don't appear in the comics. But stay tuned, comic-fans, cause there are a lot more easter eggs coming... #TheBoysTV — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) September 7, 2020

Also Read| 'The Boys' season 2 episodes will air on these days; Check out streaming dates on Prime

Karen Fukuhara talks about Kimiko's relationship with Frenchie

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Fukuhara spilled beans about Kimiko’s relationship with Frenchie in the show. She said that she thinks in season 1, it is pretty honest and straightforward. Karen added that Kimkio in The Boys needs Frenchie, and Frenchie, in a very unconditional, loving way, needs Kimiko as well. Talking about The Boys Season 2, she said that the audience will see the two of them growing apart a little bit, and it comes from her wanting to be her own person, and find her own path and individuality outside of Frenchie. So there's a little bit of clashing that goes on, added the actor.

All about The Boys season 2 on Amazon Prime

The Boys 2 is claimed to be everything better as per Amazon Prime’s descriptions. The official statement read, “Butcher, Hughie and the team reel from their losses in Season 1. On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the Superheroes. As Vought, the company that manages the heroes cashes in on the panic over the threat of Supervillains, and a new hero, Stormfront, shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander."

Also Read| 'The Boys' season 2 release date, time and storyline so far; Read details

The Boys season 2 is brought to motion pictures by Eric Kripke. The storyline is based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic book by the same name. The central plot of the show deals around superheroes using their abilities for their personal gains.

The superheroes in question go rogue and hide their own wrongdoings. They are managed by a giant company named Vought, which almost has eyes everywhere. The Boys season 2 cast will feature Karen Fukuhara, Giancarlo Esposito, Patton Oswalt, Goran Višnjić, Aya Cash, Claudia Doumit in the lead roles. This time, the main protagonists are wanted by the authorities as per the trailer. They will have more difficulties to fight the ‘superhero villains.’

Also Read| 'The Boys In The Band' trailer releases, Jim Parsons shines in this story of nine gay men

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.