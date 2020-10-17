Are Karen And Miles Still Together? Here's An Update On 'Married At First Sight' Couple

Married at First Sight is a reality show where singles meet on the day of their wedding and try to work out the arranged marriage kind of situation. The show has had 11 seasons as of yet, out of which the Season 11 is currently airing on the Lifetime and FYI network. The show airs on weekdays at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. Here is a look at the Married at First Sight season 11 couple Karen Landry and Miles Williams.

Are Karen and Miles from MAFS still together?

Currently, in the latest episode of MAFS S11, the couples were shown to get ready for the Covington retreat after their confinement period was over. The episode saw Miles and Karen less thrilled about their trip as Karen is preoccupied with different things in her mind, while Miles is completely on a different page as far as his perspective is concerned. The other couples like Amelia and Bennett appeared to be cheery, so did Amani and Woody. While Henry and Christina seemed to have cooled down and seem a bit cold with each other.

Miles is a 26-year-old guy from Spartanburg, SC, while Karen is a 30-year-old consultant from New Orleans, LA. The couple were matched to be married together in an arranged marriage setting on the Season 11 of MAFS. According to soapdirt portal, Karen and Miles are trying to make things work between them and are still together. Even though Miles was seen being impatient about taking things slow with Karen, where Karen wanted to make their relationship work in a natural and organic way.

The popular reality TV show, Married At First Sight grabbed a lot of headlines due to the strange and unique concept of the show. The show's theme of getting hitched with a complete stranger caught everyone's attention. After 6 weeks of being married at first sight and then be in lockdown together, the Lifetime network recently started airing the new episodes. Currently, the show is getting a lot of hype as after a long time together some couples were seen to have grown closer while others seemed cold and almost hit a breaking point on the reality TV show.

Promo Image courtesy: MAFS Instagram

