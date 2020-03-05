'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Update: Anurag Tries To Kill Prerna, Fans Demand 'AnuPre' Reunion

Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan play the popular role of Prerna and Anurag in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap- Kasautii Zindagii Kay. After fans witnessed Anurag and Prerna's union after a long wait, the makers of the show brought in a new twist with a leap of eight years, after Anurag made an attempt to kill his ladylove. And now the audience demands to see 'AnuPre' back together.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay fans demand 'AnuPre' reunion

As per the recent Kasautii Zindagii Kay track, Anurag made an attempt to kill Prerna, leaving fans shattered. Moreover, Prerna also lost her child in an unexpected mishap. The track took an eight years leap, showing Anurag and Prerna as each other's enemies.

Both of them have gained success and have moved on in their lives with Komolika and Mr Bajaj respectively. Looks like the new twist in the tale did not do well with many 'AnuPre' fans as they wish to watch Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan romance on the screen.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay March 04 Written Update: Mr. Bajaj consoles Prerna

Here is how fans react to the new twist in the show

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 promo: Anurag attempts to kill Prerna; watch shocking video

Beat this👇 #AnuPre 😍💕 #AnuPre have been married to diff partners for 8 yrs but r still dreaming abt eo🤧😭. Not to forget Pre believes Anu "murdered" her & baby; Anu is shown to have "murdered" Pre for money! Still they r happiest when they dream abut eo😭#KasautiiZindagiiKay pic.twitter.com/boy51dpyQb — ParthSmitten (@SphatikaMenon) March 5, 2020

Kasautii Zindagii Kay January 29 Update | Sweet moments between Anurag and Prerna

Fans in huge numbers have gushed to talk about how much they will miss watching 'AnuPre' in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Both Anurag and Prerna are venturing out their careers in the serial, while Prerna is on a full-fledged mission to make Anurag learn a lesson. She thinks it is him who tried to kill her daughter, and hence the scar in her soul still remains fresh after eight years.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay February 4 Update | Viraj sees Anurag and Prerna in the trial room

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.