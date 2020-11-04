Kat Dennings Is Unsure Of Darcy Lewis' Return In 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Kat Dennings plays Darcy Lewis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). She first appeared as the character in 2011 with Thor. The actor will be essaying the role again in WandaVision series on Disney Plus. However, she is still unsure of her appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Kat Dennings doesn’t think Darcy will return in Thor: Love and Thunder

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kat Dennings talked about the possibility of making a comeback in Thor: Love and Thunder as Darcy Lewis. She said that she still has no idea about it and does not think that she's in it. The actor mentioned that she feels like she would have heard it by now. So her answer is literally that she has no idea, she has even less an idea than she had before.

Kat Dennings revealed that she does not know what Thor: Love and Thunder’s premise or scrip is. She thinks that anything in Marvel is possible. The actor mentioned that once someone is in the MCU, they are fully in it. She asserted that she does not have any idea what it could be but she is sure they could figure it out if they wanted to.

Kat Dennings played Jane Foster’s best friend in Thor and Thor: The Dark World. Natalie Portman will be making a comeback as Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder, and she would also wield Mjolnir. While Dennings would be missing on the movie, she shared her thoughts about the project. The actor thinks the idea is genius. She mentioned that it is the most genius thing she has ever heard, and it is so brilliant, according to her. Kat Dennings called Portman a Rockstar actor and stated that she can do anything. She noted that she is just so excited, as a fan to watch the movie.

Thor: Love and Thunder cast Chris Hemsworth as he reprises his MCU role of God of Thunder. It also marks Tessa Thompson’s return as Valkyrie. She was lastly handed the job of looking after Asgard as its New Ruler. The Guardians of the Galaxy are also said to have a small appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder. Thor left earth during Avengers: Endgame with the Guardians. The fourth installment is said to be picked up from there.

The projects also have Christian Bale making his MCU debut in a negative character. Taika Waititi will direct the movie and appear as Korg. The film is expected to begin shooting in early 2021. Thor: Love and Thunder is currently scheduled to release in theatres on February 11, 2022.

