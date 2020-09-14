Kate Hudson Celebrates 20 Years Of 'Almost Famous', Shares Happy Picture

Hollywood actor Kate Hudson took to Instagram on Monday, September 14, 2020, to share a post from ‘Almost Famous’ as the film completes 20 long years in the film industry. The actor went on to share a throwback post along with a sweet note about the film. Seeing this lovely post, fans and netizens went all out to comment on all things nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kate shared a picture of her in an open ground with the wind passing through her making it a picture-perfect moment. By the looks of the picture, seems like the picture was on the sets of the film. The actor can be seen sporting a printed blue sweatshirt. She also completed the look with a middle parting curly hairdo, well-done brows and dark lips.

Along with the post, the actor also penned a sweet and simple note. She wrote, “20 years todayâœ¨ #AlmostFamous”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, fans flooding the comment section with all things nice. The post also received several likes and positive comments. Some of the users commented saying how they loved the movie and are going to re-watch it, while some went on to praise the actor for her acting skills in the film. One of the users wrote, “BEST MOVIE EVER. Watching tonight in honor #itsallhappening”, while the other one wrote, “And the cool thing is you’re All the Way Famous now”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

About the film

Helmed by Cameron Crowe, the film Almost Famous stars Billy Crudup, Patrick Fugit, Kate Hudson, Jason Lee and Patrick Fugit in lead roles. The film revolves around a high school boy who has the opportunity to write a story for Rolling Stone Magazine about an up-and-coming rock band as they join them on their concert tour. The film garnered heaps of praise from fans and movie buffs for the acting skill and storyline.

On the work front

The actor will next be seen in Sia’s Music alongside Leslie Odom Jr and Hector Elizondo in lead roles. The film will revolve around Zu who is newly sober and finding her way into the world when she receives news that she will become the sole guardian of her half-sister, Music, a young girl on the autistic spectrum. The film is expected for a 2020 release.

