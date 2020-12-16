Where Was 'Fool's Gold' Filmed? Know All About The Filming Locations

The film Fool's Gold narrates the story of a recently divorced couple, Finn and Tess who rediscover their love and affection for each other. The couple then embarks on a journey to find a treasure. Directed by Andy Tennant, the film Fools Gold reunited the pair of Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey who was last seen in the film How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days. The action-romance comedy film that was released in 2008 also starred Kevin Hart, Donald Sutherland, Ray Winstone, and others in pivotal roles. Read on to know where was Fools Gold filmed.

Where was Fool's Gold Filmed?

According to Village Roadshow Studios, for Fool's Gold filming locations, the team decided initially to shoot in the Caribbean. However, due to the advent of the hurricane season which might cause the problem in shooting, they shifted to Australia for the shooting.

The film was filmed in Stages 1, 3, 5, 7, and 8 at Village Roadshow Studios. Some of the underwater scenes that have been shown in the film were shot in the main tank and the Stage 5 indoor tank. The main tank even had a boat wreck on rocks. For the shooting of the film, the 1600 crew were involved. The main tank that was used for the shooting was purpose-built for the film and it costs 2.3 million to build it.

Other Fool's Gold filming locations include Hervey Bay, Hamilton Island, Lizard Island, the Gold Coast, Airlie Beach, Brisbane City, Whitehaven Beach, and others.

Some of the Key West scenes were shot at Port Douglas. Some scenes of the film were shot at Batt Reef where Steve Irwin died from getting stung by a Stingray.

Fool's Gold shooting locations also consisted of a sound stage at the Warner Bros studio facility. Queensland is also another one of Fool's Gold shooting locations. The resort town with its pristine beauty and palm trees caught the attention of the filmmakers. The opening scene of the film is in the courthouse. This was filmed at the administrative buildings of the Queensland University of Technology.

Fool's Gold review

The film got an average rating of 5.7 out of 10 on IMDb. The audience seems to have liked the film for the entertaining storyline and performances. It also had numerous hilarious moments. The critics, however, considered the plot to be predictable.

