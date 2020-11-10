What Time Does 'A Teacher' Release On Disney Plus Hotstar? Read Details

The month of November is bringing a bunch of exciting new movies and shows on the OTT streaming platform Disney plus Hotstar, which you must definitely add to your wishlist. One of the much-awaited releases amongst them all is the upcoming drama miniseries titled A Teacher, which is based on 2013's eponymous indie film of the same title by American filmmaker Hannah Fidell.

The cast of A Teacher series is headlined by Kate Mara and Nick Robinson while it is helmed by Hannah herself. However, if you're wondering at what time does A Teacher release on Disney plus Hotstar, then read to find out all the details about the highly-anticipated miniseries.

'A Teacher' release date 2020 and time revealed

Along with the release of A Teacher on Disney plus Hotstar, all the three episodes of the American miniseries were premiered on the streaming platform Hulu today. Although the Hannah Fidell directorial is slated to premiere on Disney plus Hotstar today itself, the streaming service has not revealed the release time of the Kate Mara and Nick Robinson starrer. However, the streamer has dedicated time slots of releasing new shows and movies. Thus, based on that, read on to find out A Teacher release time on Disney plus Hotstar.

For the unversed, in India, Disney plus Hotstar premieres new episodes of a show or new series on their streaming service at 6 p.m. IST every time, before they are aired on the television. However, new movies on the streamer are premiered at 7:30 p.m. IST. Thus, if the episodes of A Teacher are not premiered at 6 p.m. IST, then they will premiere on the streamer at 7:30 p.m. IST as the release date of the drama miniseries has already been announced, i.e. November 10, 2020.

About 'A Teacher'

The official description of A Teacher's plot on Disney plus Hotstar reads: "A Teacher explores the complexities and consequences of a predatory relationship between a female teacher and her male high school student." Alongside Kate and Nick, the miniseries also stars Ashley Zukerman, Marielle Scott, Shane Harper, and Adam David Thompson in the lead roles.

The drama television miniseries is based on Hannah Fidell's independent film of the same name, which released back in 2013 starring Lindsay Burdge and Will Brittain in the lead roles.

