How Kate Winslet Broke The Ice With Leonardo DiCaprio For 'Titanic' Drawing Scene

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's chemistry in the iconic 1997 romantic drama, Titanic received widespread acclaim from critics. In reality, they are absolute BFFs. Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet have been friends for over 20 years now but it all started with their first film together, which was Titanic. Read on to know more details on how Kate Winslet broke the ice with Leonardo DiCaprio after finding out about the Titanic nude drawing scene.

How Kate Winslet broke the ice with Leonardo DiCaprio

Titanic won over 11 Oscars and is one of the most-loved films to date. The film directed by James Cameron made a business of £2 billion at the box-office. However, actors Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio did not know each other before the film. For the two fellow actors, the film was more of an experiment. Kate Winslet, in an interview, spoke of her convincing Leonardo to take up the role of Jack in the film.

She also spoke about herself later finding out about the popular Titanic nude drawing scene. The popular Titanic nude drawing scene was the first act they filmed together. According to trivia on IMDb, Kate Winslet apparently flashed Leonardo on their first meeting to break the ice between them. Trivia on the film also states director James Cameron drew the popular Titanic nude picture. She also said that it's difficult for her to believe that now it's been more than 20 years since the film released.

