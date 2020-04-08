Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Shutter Island' Has Interesting Facts That Fans Wouldn't Know; Read

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Shutter Island is one of the mind-bending films of the actor. The film released in 2010 and is a neo-noir psychological thriller directed by Martin Scorsese. The film is still remembered by Leonardo's fans for his stellar performance. The film is based on Dennis Lehane's 2003 novel of the same name. The film received positive reviews from critics and was also a huge box office success.

Trivia about Shutter Island according to IMDb

In the film, Leonardo Di Caprio plays the role of U.S. Marshal who is investigating a psychiatric facility on Shutter Island when a patient goes missing. Avengers actor Mark Ruffalo plays the officer who is his partner in the film. Here are some of the unknown facts about Leonardo DiCaprio’s movie Shutter Island.

Mark Ruffalo who played the role of partner officer to Leonardo DiCaprio got the role after he sent a fan letter to Martin Scorsese writing about how much he wanted to work with him.

The movie earned a whopping $40.2 million in the opening weekend in the U.S. and it was career-best opening for director Martin Scorsese.

Shutter Island went on to gross over $293 million worldwide and was the highest-grossing movie of Martin Scorsese until The Wolf Of Wall Street that released in 2013.

Shutter Island is the only movie to not receive Oscar nominations where the duo of Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio have worked together. Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio have worked together on Gangs of New York (2002), The Aviator (2004), The Departed (2006) and The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) and all the films received Oscar nominations.

The entire film is shot in four months in the year 2008.

Before Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese decided to make this movie, the duo was originally going to make The Wolff Of Wall Street. However, the finances did not work out for the movie at the time.

