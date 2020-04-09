Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Django Unchained' Has Interesting Facts That One Cannot Miss; Read

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Django Unchained released in the year 2012. The American revisionist western film was written and directed by Quentin Tarantino. The movie had a stellar star cast of Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kerry Washington and Samuel L. Jackson with Walton Goggins, Dennis Christopher, James Remar, Michael Parks, and Don Johnson in supporting roles.

The movie also had a cameo appearance by 1966 film Django star Franco Nero. It was made out of a budget of $100 million and went on to gross around $425 million.

Here is some interesting trivia about Django Unchained according to IMDb:

Leonardo DiCaprio accidentally crushed a small stemmed glass with his palm in one of the scenes when he smashes his hand on the dinner table. After this unfortunate incident, his palm began to bleed but Leonardo ignored it and stayed in the character and continued the scene. Director Tarantino got very impressed with this and used the same take in the final print of the film. When he called the cut, the room erupted in a standing ovation for Leonardo DiCaprio.

Leonardo DiCaprio was very uncomfortable with the character being explicitly racist. Quentin Tarantino convinced him to be as menacing as possible.

In Django Unchained, Jamie Foxx has used his own horse, Cheetah. He had gotten the horse four years prior as a birthday present.

Django Unchained was shot in 130 days. It was the longest shooting schedule of Quentin Tarantino for a single film.

According to Quentin Tarantino, Calvin J. Candie is the only character he has ever created that he despises.

Christoph Waltz won an Academy Award for Best Actor in a supporting role. He concluded his Oscar acceptance speech by saying, “sorry, couldn't resist”. This was done as a reference to his character’s final line on the screen, “I’m sorry. I couldn’t resist.”

