Keanu Reeves Sports A Buzzcut, Chops Off Famous Long Locks For Upcoming Movie

Keanu Reeves is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. He is known for his violent roles in movies. His signature long hairstyle a la John Wick has been trendsetting since the first instalment of the film released. Recently, the actor was spotted with his head shaved and sported a buzzcut and looked extremely unrecognisable. Read ahead to know more.

Also read | Marc Anthony Dating Evelyn Lozada For The Past Few Months, Even Met Her Kids

Keanu Reeves sports buzzcut and chops off his long locks

According to a report by Mirror UK, Keanu Reeves has cut off his long hair and is now endorsing a buzzcut for his upcoming latest movie which is part of The Matrix franchise, Matrix 4. The John Wick actor looked unrecognisable in the new haircut. His fans and followers were used to seeing him in his classic long hairstyle. The actor looks handsome as ever in tan boots, denim and a black jacket.

Also read | If You Loved 'A Suitable Boy', Here Is A Watchlist Of Shows & Movies Based In Old India

The transformation cames especially for the new movie, Matrix 4, that he is a part of. Keanu Reeves is going to bring back the character of Neo on the big screen. He was spotted at the shooting location of the movie in Berlin, Germany.

Also read | Where Was 'Unhinged' Filmed? Read To Know Where This Russel Crowe-starrer Was Shot

Keanu Reeves played the character of Neo who was a cybercriminal in The Matrix movie franchise. Neo is the cyber name that he uses to hack into computer systems to access information. The Matrix movie revolves around a man who takes on a fight with computer giants. He fights against them because he learns that his reality is being constructed by them. He meets an agent who leads him to the villains.

Also read | Cher Debuts With 'Happiness Is A Thing Called Joe' Song At Joe Biden Fundraising Concert

Keanu Reeves made his acting debut with the movie One Step Away in 1985. He played his first lead role in the movie Permanent Record. Some of his other notable works include Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey, The Last Time I Committed Suicide and The Private lives of Pippa Lee. Keanu Reeves’ one of the most famous movies so far is the John Wick movie franchise. His character was widely loved by his fans. He also has lent his voice for the animated character Duke Caboom in the movie Toy Story 4. His upcoming movie is The Matrix 4.

Image courtesy- @keanureevesloving Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.