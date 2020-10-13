Kate Winslet To Star In Film Based On The Cryptocurrency Ponzi Scheme Onecoin?

Hollywood actor Kate Winslet has delivered a wide range of successful movies in her career. The actor has several upcoming projects in her kitty and seems like she is all set to add another one in the list. According to Deadline, the Oscar-winning actor is all set to star in the upcoming film about the cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme Onecoin.

According to the report, the film is titled as “Fake!” and is based on the book that chronicles the true-life storey of McAdam's involvement with the Onecoin Ponzi scheme by Jen McAdam and Douglas Thompson. The film, Fake! will also see McAdam as the executive producer in the film.

Scott Z. Burns, who wrote the much-acclaimed film Contagion, which is a movie about pandemic starring Kate Winslet, is going to write and helm the new film. Burns is also going to co-produce Fake! along with Jennifer Todd and Winslet at MGM Studios. Scott Z. Burns is also famous for his 2019 political drama film titled The Report. The film is about the Senate's idealistic staff, Daniel J. Jones, and his inquiry into the post-9/11 Detention and Interrogation Policy of the CIA Apart from that he also penned and bankrolled a film about the Panama Papers on Netflix called The Laundromat.

On the work front

Kate Winslet is known for her performance in Titanic, which released in 1997. The film starred Kate and Leonardo DiCaprio in the leading roles and is based on accounts of the sinking of the RMS Titanic, which has been incorporated with both historical and fictionalised aspects. The film was nominated for 14 Academy Awards, out of which it won 11. The film, Titanic grossed over $1.84 billion, becoming the first film ever to cross a billion mark. However, the record was later broken by Cameron's Avatar, as it surpassed Titanic’s collection in the year 2010.

Kate will next be seen in James Cameron’s Avatar 2 alongside Zoe Saldana and Vin Diesel in lead roles. The movie is a sequel to the 2009 film, Avatar. The movie is currently in its filming stage is expected to release in 2022. Post that, she will also be a part of Ellen Kuras’s film titled Lee.

