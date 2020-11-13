Kate Winslet Says She Is "proud" To Break Tom Cruise's Underwater Shooting Record

Kate Winslet will be joining the Avatar franchise with the upcoming second installment. She was seen shooting an underwater sequence for the movie and has even broken a record for holding her breath underwater. She held her breath for seven minutes, shattering Tom Cruise’s record of six minutes for an underwater scene in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. Winslet has expressed her feeling on the achievement.

Kate Winslet says she is proud to break Tom Cruise’s underwater filming record

In a recent interview with ET Online, Kat Winslet talked about her underwater Avatar 2 scene which is making headlines. She revealed that she did not know that her record was public knowledge. She said that it is so funny because she does not really read reviews. The actor mentioned that she is not on Instagram and she is completely disconnected from that part of her life. Winslet asserted that all of this week and the week before, she had people coming up to her at work and congratulating her for going underwater for seven minutes and 14 seconds. She surprisingly asked them how they knew about it.

Kate Winslet said that shooting the scene was brilliant, and she was very proud of herself and she will probably never be able to do it again. She mentioned that it came at the end of four weeks’ worth of quite intense training and it was in a training tank. The actor revealed that she loved it.

The Titanic star explained that doing new and unexpected stuff is one of the things she loves about the job. She asserted that they are “very, very lucky” as actors that they often get to learn a whole new skill. Kate Winslet’s underwater filming record has increased the hype surrounding Avatar 2. The sequence is said to explore more beings on pandora and in the Avatar universe.

Directed by James Cameron, Avatar is planned to have five films in its franchise. The filming of the two sequels is almost complete. Pre-production work on VFX, recording, score and others are still left. While Avatar 2 is set for December 2022 release, Avatar 3 is scheduled to release on December 20, 2024. The fourth and fifth installments are scheduled for December 18, 2026, and December 22, 2028, release.

Avatar 2 cast includes Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprising their roles as Jake and Neytiri. New members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Jamie Flatters, Britain Dalton and Trinity Bliss. Plot details on the project are kept under wraps.

Promo Image Source: katewinslet.original Instagram and A Still from Mission: Impossible: Rogue Nation

