When Kate Winslet Opened Up About 'Titanic' And Her Friendship With Leonardo DiCaprio

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio’s stunning chemistry has kept their fans in awe since they collaborated in Titanic. Many people wished the duo to end up together and wanted to witness their on-screen romance in real life. However, in an interview, Kate Winslet revealed why they never got together.

Many people created memes and wrote about the Titanic’s end when Rose did not let Jack on the wooden slab with her and called it a reason behind the duo not being together. However, if he had got on the door with her after the ship wreckage, the storyline would have worked differently. Therefore, the ending might not be as touching as the original one.

According to a report, Kate Winslet said that they were both young and fortunately they did not fancy each other. Kate Winslet also said that because of the same, they were able to tease each other and also called it amazing. Read to know about the time when she opened up about 'Titanic' and her friendship with Leonardi DiCaprio:

Kate Winslet on Titanic

Talking about Titanic, Kate Winslet recalled how her children and friends appreciate her dialogues from the movie and recite the lines that she does not remember. She also said that there is another generation of children who love to enjoy her film. Moreover, she thought of its resemblance to the popularity of Mary Poppins.

Kate Winslet adores her friendship with Leonardo DiCaprio

According to a report, Kate Winslet also talked about her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio. She expressed her gratitude for her friendship with him. She called it one of the rare Hollywood friendships that she felt quite blessed to have. Winslet also revealed her desire to have Titanic’s soap opera version of the plot, where Jack and Rose end up together.

