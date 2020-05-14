Leonardo DiCaprio Starrer 'Titanic's' Memorable OSTs That Are A Must-listen; See Full List

Some movies make memories, and only a few make history. Titanic is one of the few films which managed to break infinite number of world records. The recipient of a whopping 11 academy awards, and tons of other accolades, Titanic became the first-ever movie to cross a box-office collection of $1 billion in 1998 on a global scale. Helmed by director James Cameron, Titanic became a milestone in the world of cinema.

Based on a true story, Titanic is about a luxury cruise which hit an iceberg in the middle of the ocean with thousands on board. The ship sank in North Atlantic Ocean. Lead actor Kate Winslet and Leonardo Di Caprio, became overnight superstars post-Titanic's magnanimous success. Their sizzling on-screen chemistry in the film is still one of the best the world has ever witnessed.

Leonardo DiCaprio, in the current time, is considered as the most versatile actors in the World. DiCaprio played the role of Jack, a carefree young boy, who by destiny boards the ship, and meets the love of his life, Rose. As they both belong to different economical backgrounds, Rose's family is against their relationship. But when the ship sank, it was Leonardo DiCaprio character Jack who saved Kate's aka Rose's life by sacrificing his own.

The tragic end of the Titanic made it even more memorable. A story about love, compassion, sacrifice, an iconic tale, which is a must-watch, if you haven't seen it already for more than twice. Another factor which added a lot of drama to the story was its amazing original soundtracks and background score. So let's reminisce our memories, and once again the soulful OSTs from Titanic.

Melodious OSTs from Leonardo DiCaprio starrer Titanic

Rose

Take Her To Sea

Unable To Stay, Unwilling to Leave

Never an Absolution

Distant Memories

Southampton

Leaving Port

Death of Titanic

Of course, there's no way we fail to mention the love anthem of the century My Heart Will Go On. Every Titanic fan has lyrics of this mesmerizing Celine Dion track on their tips. Celion Dion became a worldwide sensation post, My Heart Will Go On, which is a soft romantic song.

My Heart Will Go On

On the work front, Leonardo DiCaprio was last seen in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood alongside Brad Pitt. This Leonardo Dicaprio movie turned out to be a blockbuster hit. Leonardo DiCaprio's performance in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood was highly lauded by both critics and audiences.

