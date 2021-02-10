Katherine Heigl Reveals Her Nickname On Drew Barrymore's Chat Show

After Anne Hathaway revealed that she goes by Annie in real life, Katherine Heigl revealed what her loved ones call her and the reason behind it. The actor recently made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show and shared this fact about her while in conversation with the host. Find out what is Heigl is called by her family and loved ones and why she prefers it that way.

Katherine Heigl reveals what her family and loved ones call her

The Grey’s Anatomy star Katherine recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show as a guest where she discussed about her private life. The interview started with Barrymore mentioning how Anne Hathaway, who has also been on the show earlier is known as Annie by her loved ones. Similarly, Katherine goes by the name Katie to anyone who knows her personally and off the screen.

The hostess said, “I called her Annie on the show and I felt really weird. I thought people are going to think maybe I'm not doing my homework, that I'm calling her the wrong name. But if you know her in real life, she's Annie, and if you know you in real life, you're 'Katie,' right?".

And to this Katherine replied, "Yes, no one calls me Katherine”, She further added, “It sounds much more sophisticated, right? Like an adult named Katherine,” and further mentioned how the two names help her differentiate between her personal and professional life. Katherine says, “It helps me separate my work from me. I just had to embrace it”.

Post this, Barrymore also asked if Katherine ever feels like there are “two women running around inside of her” and Katherine responded in affirmative. She said, “I do. I do actually feel that way. I feel like I can present Katherine when I need to, but most of the time, I'm just Katie”.

Further on in the conversation, the actor revealed how she is like a drill sergeant to her kids and takes strict control over their screentime. Katherine shares how she kept them off technology after they got addicted to certain games during the lockdown and has only given them access a day prior to the show when she figured out the screentime feature on Apple. She explains, “I feel like, ‘Okay, I can safely do this now. They can be safe on there and I can be sure they're safe'”.

