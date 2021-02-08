Remember When Katherine Heigl Opted Out Of Emmys For Grey's Anatomy & Triggered A Row?

Katherine Heigl recently appeared in a Netflix series with Sarah Chalke titled Firefly Lane. The drama series is based on the New York Times Bestselling book of the same name by Kristin Hannah and the story revolves around the lives of two best friends, who were both blessed and cursed by their choices. Katherine Heigl starred in the medical drama Grey's Anatomy from 2005 until 2010 amidst which she faced a controversy that has stuck with her ever since.

Katherine Heigl's Emmy Controversy

Kathrine Heigl's reputation took a hit after she abstained from Emmy's nomination in 2008 for the supporting role in Grey's Anatomy. According to Meaww, in 2008 Heigl released a statement that she did not feel she was given the material in that season 4 to warrant an Emmy nomination and in an effort to maintain the integrity of the academy organization, she withdrew her name from contention. Even though she clarified that her statement had more to do with her own performance than the show's writing, the media did not stop paying close attention to her. Soon enough, she gained the reputation of being 'difficult' to work with.

Years after the incident in 2016, in an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Heigl said she was not feeling very good about her work during that season. As a nominated actor, she was supposed to submit her work and she did not submit any because she could not find anything she felt good about. When the story of her opting out for Emmy blew up, she was really embarrassed by her statement and immediately apologized to the Grey Anatomy’s showrunner Shona Rhimes. Heigl clarified that she did not think it would become as much a big deal if she did not submit for the nomination. After it became huge news, she felt obliged to make a statement on it, which did not go very well. During the interview, she mentioned that when she was working in an independent film, she was afraid of saying anything. She recalled wearing shoes that were too small because she was afraid to tell the wardrobe that they weren’t big enough as she did not want to be labelled ‘difficult’.

Katherine Heigl in Grey's Anatomy

Katherine Heigl was arguably one of the most famous television stars for the character of Dr. Izzie Stevens on Shonda Rhimes’ hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. This role brought her recognition and accolades including Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in the year 2007. After she opted out of Emmy's nomination in 2008, it was rumoured that her contract could get terminated that year but she said the final goodbye to the show in 2010.

Image Source: Katherine Heigl's Instagram

