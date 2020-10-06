13 Reasons Why's Katherine Langford Opens Up About Role Being Cut From 'Avengers: Endgame'

Katherine Langford joined Avengers: Endgame cast in an undisclosed role in October 2018. But when the movie released in April 2019, she was nowhere to be seen. It was later revealed that Langford played an elder version of Tony Stark / Iron Man’s daughter, Morgan Stark. Now, the actor has reacted to being cut out from the Marvel film.

Katherine Langford on being cut from 'Avengers: Endgame'

In a recent conversation during Collider Ladies Night, Katherine Langford opened up about her scene being removed from the theatrical version of Avengers: Endgame. She said that people asked her if she was upset and she replied with, ‘Whatever’s the best thing for the film’. The actor explained that because at the end of the day, she would rather have had the experience of being in a really good film than be in a film for the sake of being in it even if it does not work. She stated that she does not want to be in something and then be the “sore thumb” that sticks out. She asserted that she did not feel that way at all and the same goes for the directors, the Russo brothers.

Katherine Langford mentioned that they did this “very sentimental” scene and something that was “really beautiful” and a gift to the fans. She thinks that it is why the makers had it included and then why they essentially released it later because, for the fans who really love Marvel, it was a “nice little extra, soft, little delectable” thing for them to kind of digest.

The actor stated that it was at the very end of Avengers: Endgame and it did not really make sense, so the makers texted her about cutting it down. She asserted that she talked with other people about it and then she agreed with the directors’ vision. ‘Yeah, honestly, whatever’s the best thing for the film at the end of the day,’ she noted.

The deleted Avengers: Endgame scene, which later hit the internet, has Katherine Langford essaying a grown-up Morgan Stark. Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark appears in the soul stone world after he snapped. He is not sure with the decision he made of sacrificing his family and himself to defeat Thanos.

But Katherine as Morgan consoles him and tells her father that he did the right thing. The 13 Reasons Why star added that she was glad that people who wanted to see it and really asked to see it, got what they want. She mentioned that for her, to be a part of that kind of film, the experience and to be able to do the role is honestly the number one takeaway.

