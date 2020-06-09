'Avengers: Endgame': Theory On Tony Stark's Scene With Howard Stark Explains His Sacrifice

Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark / Iron Man bid goodbye to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in Avengers: Endgame. However, before sacrificing himself, Tony met his father Howard Stark while he was in the “time heist” extracting the space stone. His meeting with his father is said to explain why Tony chose to 'snap' even when he had everything on the line.

Tony's meeting with Howard explains his sacrifice

According to a fan theory, Tony Stark’s interacting with his father Howard Stark at the army camp made it clear to him that he may have to make a sacrifice. From an early age, Tony had a difficult relationship with his father. In Iron Man 2 he describes Howard as “cold and calculating” to Nick Fury, adding that he never showed any affection towards his kid. His bond with his mother Maria was warmer than it was with his father. Tony regretted not getting things right with Howard before they were brutally murdered by the Winter Soldier, played by Sebastian Stan.

Tony Stark’s encounter with Howard Stark in Avengers: Endgame gave him closure. As far as Tony could remember, Howard was never really around to spend time with his family. Endgame reinforces that as Howard is seen working at the army camp even after his wife being in labour. Although a younger Tony might have been resentful of his father’s action, the older one understood. He saw himself in his father. Tony Stark worked relentlessly to protect Earth for another alien invasion after the "Battle of New York" in The Avengers. He tried to create 'a shield of armour around the world', which failed in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Nevertheless, he went on to try his best to do the superhero job, which dragged him away with Pepper Potts on many occasions. Tony might have realized why Howard could not take time for his kid, as he was busy serving S.H.I.E.L.D. and working on the super soldier program among others.

Thanos’ snap in Avengers: Endgame brought tragic loss for many. But Tony Stark got ‘lucky’ as he had his wife Pepper Potts and daughter Morgan Stark with him, enjoying a blissful five years with his family. Before sacrificing himself, the billionaire banked on the idea that if he could forgive his Howard Stark for making work a priority over the family for the greater good, Morgan could eventually forgive him too. This takes place in a deleted scene from Avengers: Endgame when Tony meets grown-up Morgan, essayed by Katherine Langford. She says that he has done the right thing and because of his sacrifice, she and others could live.

