Kathie Lee Gifford's Net Worth As The 'Today' Host Appears On 'Family Feud'

Kathie Lee Gifford has been a prominent face of the entertainment industry since the 1970s. He has been in the headlines recently as both her children got married to their respective long time partners. However, while the actor has a lot to celebrate, she is also coming up from the loss of Regis Philbin who had been a work partner with Kathie over the years.

On the professional aspect, Kathie Lee has been through a number of personal losses that were up at the public front that led to unwelcome attention. Having a career that has spanned across several decades, Kathie has undoubtedly amassed a certain wealth for herself. Read on to know about Kathie Lee Gifford's net worth:

Kathie Lee Gifford's net worth

The Celebrity Net Worth portal has reported that Kathie Lee Gifford has a massive net worth of $60 million. Much of it has been earned by being a prominent TV personality. The star has an extensive body of work with flexible salaries thus listing them down is not possible. However, her most recent gig for being a co-host of Today allowed her to earn $5 million per year, according to Closer Weekly.

Kathie Lee Gifford had tied the knot with Frank Gifford back in 1986. The former NFL star passed away in 2015 due to natural causes and Kathie, by law, inherited her husband's estate which was $10 million in liquid assets at the time of his death. A big chunk of Kathie lee Gifford's net worth has been contributed in the form of real estate. Celebrity Net Worth reports that the TV personality resides in a Franklin, Tennessee-based mansion which is 9,000 square feet and costs $3.7 million when bought.

Besides this, Kathie Lee Gifford also owns an expensive $22 million mansion in Connecticut and another one in Nantucket which cost $5.8 million back in 1998. She has another home in Key Largo which was put up for sale in early-2020 at an asking price of $10.5 million. Currently, Kathie Lee Gifford is busy with the film Then Came You, which she has written, produced, and starred in.

