'The Batman' Exterior Chase Sequences To Be Filmed In Chicago In October

The Batman is one of the most anticipated upcoming film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Directed by Matt Reeves, it stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman. The movie has been facing production, like many other projects, due to COVID-19 pandemic. Now the latest news suggests that it will move to Chicago for filming.

The Batman filming to take place in Chicago

According to Screen Magazine, The Batman is eyeing to shoot some scenes in Chicago this fall. The team will reach the place next month and a lot of pre-production work will be set up. Most of the filming is expected to happen in exterior location downtown, which could include Chicago’s iconic landmarks like Thompson Centre or Board of Trade. The shooting is said to consist of epic car chases and toppling buildings, much like Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight which was extensively shot in the same location. The filming is speculated to take place between October 16, 2020. and will go on for a couple of weeks. It is not confirmed whether Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, or other casts will be seen or not. Those details could be revealed in the coming weeks.

The Batman commenced principal photography in January 2020 in London, England. Few set photos also made rounds on the interest. Filming was shut down in March 2020 due to coronavirus scares. After a long hiatus of around five months, the movie resumed shooting in early September but was halted again as Robert Pattinson was reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Now the actor has safely returned for shooting and the film is currently happening in the United Kingdom. Warner Bros. Pictures has taken extreme measures, ensuring that all safety guidelines and protocols are followed by the cast and crew.

The Batman teaser was dropped during the DC FanDome event. It received immense response from the audiences. Robert Pattinson as the cape crusader along with the other cast created a huge hype among the fans. The gritty tone of the teaser and putting a detective Batman on the front was liked by the viewers.

The Batman cast also features Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. The movie will show Robert Pattinson in year two of wearing the cape and cowl and will explore more of his detective side. The Batman is currently scheduled to hit the theatres on October 1, 2021.

