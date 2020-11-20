Katie Holmes Starrer 'The Secret: Dare To Dream' All Set For November 27 Release

Katie Holmes starrer The Secret: dare to dream is all set for a November 27 release in India. The movie is based on the worldwide bestseller self-help book The Secret, written by Rhonda Byrne which was published in the year 2006. Directed by the Hollywood veteran director Andy Tennant, the movie would revolve around Katie Holmes' character Miranda Wells, who is a young hardworking widow and how her life changes when she meets Bray Johnson, played by Josh Lucas.

The Secret: Dare to Dream to hit cinemas on November 27

Katie Holmes' film, The Secret: Dare to Dream is based on author Rhonda Byrne's The Secret book. The novel is a worldwide bestseller and the film starring Holmes and Lucas would be based on it. The movie has elements like drama, romance and is said to be a feel-good film. In a media statement, the plot of The Secret was revealed. It revolves around Miranda Wells portrayed by Katie Holmes and Josh Lucas plays the character of Bray Johnson.

The lead actors of the film cross paths when Katie's character Miranda is knee-deep in troubles. A single mother to three children, Miranda is struggling to make ends meet and with a devastating storm arriving to make things worse than they already are is exactly when she meets her knight in shining armour, Bray Johnson. After Bray's arrival in her life, things start to get better for her family and herself. The question remains about who Bray is, why is he helping Miranda and her family and what's the secret he's been hiding.

The answer to all these questions would be awaiting the audiences on November 27 when the movie finally would hit theatres all across India. The film brings out hope in people during the darkest of times and talks about the power of optimism. With everyone around the world bidding 2020, a year full of ups and downs, mostly downs, a goodbye in a few days, it is the perfect time to watch this film that fills the audiences up with hope and good vibes. PVR Pictures is all set to release The Secret: Dare to Dream starring Katie Holmes, Josh Lucas, Jerry O'Connell, and Celia Weston in cinemas this year.

Image Credit: PR agency

