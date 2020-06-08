When Tom Cruise Jumped On Oprah Winfrey's Couch & Professed His Love For Katie Holmes

On May 23, 2005, Hollywood actor Tom Cruise was a guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show. He was dating Hollywood actress Katie Holmes at the time. In the adorable video, Tom Cruise is so pumped that he kneels down to express his happiness and when Oprah Winfrey calls out Katie Holmes’ name, Tom Cruise jumps on the beige coloured couch.

In the video, the crowd goes berserk when Oprah Winfrey reveals that Tom Cruise is in the building. The Mission Impossible actor is dressed in an all-black attire as he steps out on the stage. He is very energetic and the screaming crowd only strengthens his confidence. The actor then sits down with Oprah Winfrey and begins to chit chat.

When Tom Cruise expressed his love for Katie Holmes

Tom Cruise is seen smiling and Oprah Winfrey asks him what is so different about him. She further asks him what has happened to him, to which he answers that he is in love. Whenever Oprah Winfrey talks about Katie Holmes, Tom Cruise seems to be overjoyed. He even jumps on Oprah Winfrey’s couch to express his excitement.

Towards the end of the video, Oprah Winfrey discloses that Katie Holmes is in the building as well and asks her to come out. Tom Cruise, however, volunteers to bring her out. He runs backstage and grabs his then-girlfriend by the shoulders. He takes her to the stage where Oprah Winfrey is waiting for the happy couple.

Just before stepping on the stage, Katie Holmes locks fingers with Tom Cruise and the couple walk on the stage hand-in-hand. Oprah Winfrey and Katie Holmes share a warm hug before the actor goes on to hug her then-boyfriend and even gives him an affectionate peck on the lips. Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes began dating in April 2005 and made their relationship official after Tom Cruise brought her on the stage at The Oprah Winfrey Show in May.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes got engaged in June the same year. In October 2005, the couple revealed that they were expecting their first child together and in April 2006, Katie Holmes gave birth to their daughter Suri. On November 18, 2006, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes tied the knot in Odescalchi Castle in Bracciano, Italy. However, the couple called it quits in June 2012, when Katie Holmes filed for divorce.

