Katie Holmes Reveals Why She Didn't Want To Be Alone With 'Brahms: The Boy II' Doll; Read

Katie Holmes recently starred in the supernatural horror movie Brahms: The Boy II. The actor played the role of Liza in the film, whose son Jude is obsessed with a porcelain doll. In a recent interview with a leading entertainment website, she shared that she was freaked out by the doll that they used in the movie and also revealed that it was unnerving for her to work in the movie.

Katie Holmes was spooked

Kaite Holmes, talking about the movie, shared that it was creepy every single time she had to shoot with the doll. She said that the makers did such a great job with the doll that she did not want to stay in the same room with the Brahms: The Boy II doll all alone.

The actor shared that by the end of the movie, she used to wonder whether she was waiting in line behind a doll in catering. She thought that the thing was really alive.

The Ocean's 8 actor also talked about why she chose to do the movie in the first place. She said that she was attracted towards the horror genre as it brings a communal experience as one watches a scary movie at the theatre. She further said that it is a different feeling to be scared along with strangers. Holmes added that it is fun to create a character within this genre.

While talking to the website, the actor also praised the director of the movie, William Brent Bell along, with the writer Stacey Menear. She talked about how William was well prepared with the movie even before she had signed the movie. She shared that when she went to Victoria Island, the movie was mapped out and William knew what he wanted. She complimented Bell and said that he knows the horror genre all too well.

