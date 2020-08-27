As Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Welcome Their Baby, Here's A Complete Timeline Of Their Love

On August 27, American singer-songwriter Katy Perry welcomed her first child with long-time beau Orlando Bloom. While the duo has kept their ups and downs private, they have notched some public milestones over the last three years. In a span of three years, their affair made headlines for various reasons, including a nude photo scandal and cheating allegations involving Selena Gomez. Here is a complete timeline of their relationship from their first meet in 2016 till now.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's story

After the 2016 Golden Globe Awards wrapped, Perry and Bloom both headed to Harvey Weinstein's Golden Globes after-party. A US Weekly source reported the duo was "extremely flirty and whispering to each other" at the event. Later in the night, Katy and Orlando were spotted leaving the party together.

Later, in May 2016, the singer made their relationship Instagram official as she shared a picture, featuring them lounging in robes on the steps of a building in Cannes, France. Around the same time, TMZ published a couple of photos, which appeared to be Orlando and Selena Gomez kissing at an after-party in Las Vegas. Clapping back at it and defending her beau, Katy responded and defended Orlando.

In August, Orlando again made headlines as he stripped naked for a paddleboarding session. Katy went on to explain on the show Kyle & Jackie O that he wanted to show off for the people on the shore. After that, in December 2016, Orlando spent Christmas with Katy’s family and played the game of Pie Face Showdown.

READ | Are Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Still Together? Here's What Fans Must Know

There love affair hit a rough patch in February 2017 as Katy and Orlando officially parted their ways with a joint statement to People, which read, “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time". In August 2017, the news of their patch up started surfing online as they were spotted at an Ed Sheeran concert together in Los Angeles. In March 2018, a report of People stated that they are dating but not necessarily putting a label on it. In May 2018, Katy revealed that she is not single while confirming that she and Orlando are back together. After a few months, Katy and Orlando made their red carpet debut at the Gala for the Global Ocean.

READ | Katy Perry Says 'had It With Pregnancy', Impatiently Waits For Baby Girl's Arrival

And, finally, on Valentine's Day 2019, Ornaldo proposed Katy. The couple posted the same close-up shot on Instagram, featuring a flower-shaped pink diamond on Perry's left ring finger. Bloom's caption read, "Lifetimes," while Perry wrote, "full bloom." Sharing their wedding plans, Bloom said Today that they are not in a hush to tie the knot. During that time, a report of US Weekly revealed that the duo was gearing up to take marriage vows in December 2019. However, due to location and timing, their plan went for a toss.

READ | Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry Welcome Baby Girl, Say They're 'floating With Love & Wonder'

In March 2020, Katy confirmed her pregnancy as she cradled her baby bump at the very end of her music video Never Worn White. However, US Weekly reported that the pregnancy changed the equation between the duo, as Katy was dealing with the nerves of being a first-time parent, and Orlando was stressing about having a baby in their lives. But Katy made it clear that they mutually decided to bring a life in the world while talking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music.

READ | Katy Perry Talks About Not Feeling Like A 'desperate Pop Star' Anymore; Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.