Katy Perry Says 'had It With Pregnancy', Impatiently Waits For Baby Girl's Arrival

Katy Perry seems to be eager to meet her baby girl. In her latest Instagram post, the pop star seems to be tired of carrying her baby bump around and also captioned it by saying, “I’ve had it”. Apart from Katy Perry, her baby daddy Orlando Bloom also seems excited to welcome his second child.

Katy Perry tired of being pregnant

Katy Perry surprised the world back in March when she announced her pregnancy. The pop star is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom. Over the last few months, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are constantly keeping their fans in the loop with their pregnancy through social media.

But now, Katy Perry seems to be tired of carrying her baby bump around. The pop star in her latest Instagram post, hilariously documented her life as a pregnant lady. In her Instagram post, Katy Perry seems to be shopping for some baby supplies. She seems extremely comfy in a grey sweatshirt and grey sweatpants with a pair of slippers.

While out for shopping, Katy Perry also made sure to protect herself and her baby by wearing a mask amidst the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. But more than Katy Perry’s outfit, her comfortable shopping break, and her post’s caption stole the show.

Katy Perry captioned this picture, “poopedstar” and instead of tagging the shopping complex, she used the phrase, “I’ve Had It” as her location. This hilarious post had fans laughing in the comment section. Take a look at Katy Perry’s Instagram post here.

Even though the pop star is ready to welcome her baby girl anytime soon, she is still working and delivering new music. The Black Horse singer recently dropped the tracklist of her upcoming album. The Smile album will have 12 tracks. Three tracks from the Smile album have already been released, namely Never Really Over, Daisies, and Smile.

Apart from these three chart-topping tracks, the Smile album will also include songs like Cry About It Later, Resilient, and Not The End Of The World. She revealed this tracklist limited edition ALT covers through her social media. This post once again captured Katy Perry’s eccentric vibe and her fresh and poppy tunes. Take a look at Katy Perry’s post here.

