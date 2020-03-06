Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Postpone Their Japan Wedding Amidst Coronavirus Fears?

Katy Perry recently broke the internet with the news of her pregnancy. She, along with Orlando Bloom, was delighted to announce this news and share it with her fans. The couple was also expected to have a big wedding in summer. However, amid fears over the Coronavirus outbreak, the couple has reportedly postponed their June wedding in Japan.

According to a news portal, the couple, who have just revealed they’re expecting their first child together, was all set to marry in Japan. The duo had already invited close to 150 guests and Katy was excited to walk down the aisle, pregnant. The news portal also claimed that Orlando and Katy were delighted that their wedding date was finally coming closer; however, they had pushed it forward amid Coronavirus fears.

Katy initially sparked pregnancy rumours when she was seen rocking a baby bump in a music video. She had revealed that the baby bump at the end of her music video, Never Worn White was real. Shortly after Katy’s confirmation of the news, she informed her fans that there’s a lot more in store than just her pregnancy news. She had said that her pregnancy was a long-kept secret and therefore she decided to break the news through a music video.

Speaking about her wedding, Katy had earlier mentioned that the wedding is not just a party for her but rather the coming together of two families. She had added that these families will hold them accountable when things get tough. She also mentioned that Orlando is someone who challenges her to be her best self. Katy has been dating Orlando Bloom since 2016. However, they broke up after a year before eventually getting back in April 2018.

