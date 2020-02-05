Check Katy Perry's Offbeat Outfits That Depict Her Eccentric Dressing Style

American singer, songwriter, and television judge Katy Perry is known for her superhit songs like One That Got Away, Firework, Roar, I Kissed a Girl, California Gurls, Supernatural, and Last Friday Night to name a few. Apart from her singing skills, the singer is known for her eccentric outfits and sense of style. Here we have listed down some of her quirky outfits.

Katy Perry's photos on Instagram

Katy Perry recently wore an outfit which gained a lot of attention for its offbeat design. The pink coloured outfit did attract a lot of memes, with many comparing it to a three-tiered cake

Katy Perry was spotted shooting for Vogue magazine on the streets of Mumbai near CST wearing a short dress with a bow design.

Katy Perry is probably a fan of bows as this current post reveals the same. She has also been seen wearing lots of bodysuits lately.

Katy is seen wearing a retro-styled outfit in checks.

She wore this shimmery sequined outfit while performing on the Ellen show in September 2019. This outfit is also one of the eccentric pieces of apparel which is what Katy usually opts for at her events.

