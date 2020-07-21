Katy Perry Reveals How She And Orlando Bloom Are Preparing For Their Baby's Arrival

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are ready to be hands-on parents for their daughter. In a recent interview on Smallzy’s talk show Celebrity Small Talk, Katy Perry revealed how she and Bloom are preparing for their first child’s arrival. In the interview, she also revealed whether she and Bloom have installed a baby seat already.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are one of Hollywood’s A-list power couples. The two entertainment industry moguls made headlines back in March when they formally announced about expecting their first child together. Now, in a recent interview, Katy Perry revealed how she and Bloom are preparing for their baby girl’s arrival.

While talking to Smallzy on his show Celebrity Small Talk, the host asked him if they have already upgraded their cars to a minivan, since it is the number one choice of transportation for mothers. The Daisy singer replied with a simple No”, But she then added that they do have a hybrid SUV.

Smallzy then questioned her if they have installed a car seat in their hybrid SUV. Katy Perry used the same response to this question and said “no”. But the pop star did not forget to mention that they do have a car in their garage for this installment. Furthermore, Katy Perry also added that all the preparations are happening bit by bit.

Judging by Katy Perry’s latest interview, the pop star is ready to be a great mom. But to become a mother Katy Perry is making sure that she does not have to give up her singing career. During her interview with Smallzy, Katy said that she never wanted to choose between being a mother and doing what she loves. She added that she will prefer to be an “active mum” and call herself “a mom on the move”.

Back in April, it was rumoured that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were facing a few issues in their relationship amidst this ongoing pandemic and their pregnancy. But a media portal’s report claims that the rumour was “highly exaggerated” and the couple was just dealing with some emotional time as first-time parents.

