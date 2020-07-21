Katy Perry Refutes 'wild And Fun' Rumour Of Jennifer Aniston Being Godmother Of Her Baby

Hollywood songstress Katy Perry, who is expecting her first child with actor Orlando Bloom, recently reacted to the rumours which stated that Jennifer Aniston would be the godmother to their baby. In an interview with a news daily, Katy Perry spoke about the situation and remarked that Jennifer Aniston was shocked about the rumours and had left a text message to Katy Perry to get some clarification about the same. Adding to the same, Katy Perry remarked that she and her husband, Orlando Bloom are still friends with the actor and called the rumour ‘wild and fun’.

No Godmother yet!

Katy Perry also remarked that she had no idea where the rumour came from. In an interview with a daily, Orlando Bloom, who is known for his work in the Pirates of the Caribbean series, spoke about the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and revealed that the outbreak has planted hindrances in his wedding plans with Katy. The actor, who is reportedly planning a destination wedding with Katy in Japan, confirmed that the pandemic is definitely a factor in whether or not they will go forth with their original date. If the reports are to be believed, Katy was very unhappy to have postponed the date of her big day. However, it was also reported that Katy told her friends and family that they might do something private at home and then have a big celebration in Japan when the COVID situation calms down across the globe.

On the professional front

Katy Perry recently made it to the news when she dropped the cover art of her upcoming album, Smile, which debuts on August 14, with the title track releasing this Friday. It seems like Katy Perry has adopted the carnival theme for the covert art, as the songstress is seen resting her chin on her palms as she dons a round, red clown's nose. Katy Perry is also seen sporting a blue-and-white checkered outfit and pinkish-blonde hair styled up. Take a look at the post shared by Katy Perry:

As per reports, Katy and Orlando first started dating in 2016 but, separated off after being in a relationship for over a year. The couple got back together around five months later in August 2017 and announced their engagement in February 2019.

