Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Say "do It For My Daisy Dove" As They Urge People To Vote

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom recorded a special video in order to urge fans to go out and vote. The singer and actor also spoke about the need to vote this election season and why it is crucial for everyone to vote in the US election 2020. Thus both Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom also addressed the people with the public service announcement and told them to vote for their daughter’s sake in a song made up by them.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom say "Do it for my Daisy Dove"

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were seen sipping on their coffee as they began recording the video which was posted on their social media handles. Orlando began the video by telling people to vote in person rather than the mail-in ballot. Orlando seemed in a fairly good mood as he hummed the above sentence in a cheerful manner. Katy Perry soon joined him and said the same. She emphasised how it is time to vote in person rather than in the mail. The singer laid emphasis on the word person, so as to remind people to vote in person for the US election 2020. They then also added that the vote people cast this election season will be for future generations. Thus mentioning the urgency and the significance to vote this time.

The couple then added that the vote will be for Daisy Dove, who is their daughter. The couple thus tried to imply that the vote cast by each individual will help shape the future for the children. Katy Perry then continued saying that they just wanted to wish all of their fans a good morning and remind them that it is time for them to vote. The singer added that their vote matters and that is the reason they must head to the polls and fulfil their duty. Katy further assured fans that she has cast her vote already. Orlando in the background also chimed that he cannot vote, as he is a citizen of the UK. However, he urged asking his American fans to fulfil their part and do it for Daisy Dove. Thus the couple once again implied the importance of the voting happening this season.

