Orlando Bloom Surprises Katy Perry With Borat's Hilarious NSFW Birthday Message

Katy Perry’s birthday became extra special due to Orlando Bloom’s unique gift. Katy Perry’s fiancé Orlando Bloom sent Perry a birthday message from Borat a.k.a. Sacha Baron Cohen. Katy Perry who seemed to have liked this present even reposted the birthday message on her Instagram.

Katy Perry’s birthday gets a Borat twist

Orlando Bloom has been setting major #couplegoals since he started dating singer Katy Perry. Right from supportive Instagram posts to now welcoming their first child together. So when it came to Katy Perry’s birthday celebration, Orlando Bloom did not leave any stone unturned.

Singer Katy Perry recently celebrated her 36th birthday. So to make her birthday extra special, Sasha Baron Cohen as Borat sent her an NSFW video message. Turns out, this birthday surprise was planned by none other than Orlando Bloom himself. Moreover, Sacha Baron Cohen sent this video message in his Borat 2 look.

While wishing Katy Perry on her birthday, Borat said, “Jak sie masz Katy Pepsi”. He added, “I was planning on going sailing in Florida and so I make internet searching of Orlando water sports”. Sacha Baron Cohen then referred to Orlando Bloom’s viral naked pictures from 2016 in this video. He concluded this video by wishing Katy Perry once again on her birthday.

While sharing this video message from Borat on Instagram, Orlando Bloom wrote, “@katyperry you dream come true birthday message. My Love HAPPY BIRTHDAY @boratsagdiev”. As mentioned earlier, Katy Perry seemed to have liked this birthday present so much that she shared the video on Instagram as well. She captioned the post by writing, “omg @orlandobloom”. Watch Sacha Baron Cohen’s hilarious birthday message for Katy Perry here.

Sacha Baron Cohen has been making headlines for the past few days since the release of Borat 2. Recently, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan was released on Amazon Prime Video. Katy Perry seems to be a fan of the film since she shared the Borat 2 trailer on Instagram. While sharing this trailer, she wrote, “Borat 2. Date night round 2 @orlandobloom @sachabaroncohen”.

