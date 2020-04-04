Katy Perry Says 'It's A Girl'; Shares Cute Pic Of Orlando Bloom In Gender-reveal Post

American pop singer Katy Perry had already confirmed her pregnancy earlier through a cryptic post. For quite a while there had been reports that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were expecting their first child together. And now, on April 4, Katy Perry just confirmed it on social media through an Instagram post and announced that she's expecting a 'girl' with Orlando Bloom.

Katy Perry says 'It's a girl'

Katy Perry did not share a picture of herself but shared a cute picture of her fiance - Orlando Bloom with frosting all over his face. The 35-year-old singer in the caption says, "It's a girl". Orlando looks all smiles in the photo and fans have cascaded to congratulate the couple for the same. Check out Orlando Bloom's picture here:

And now the baby girl will be Katy Perry’s first child, and reportedly the second child for her fiance, Orlando, who has a 9-year-old son- Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. Popular stars from the industry gushed to congratulate Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom for their baby girl. Check out the comments below.

Earlier, Katy Perry had taken to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her much-awaited song-- Never Worn White. In the video, Katy Perry looked classy as she donned a floral studded gown with a headgear. The next scene showed her wearing a white elegant gown with no accessories. In the video, Katy Perry also gave a glimpse of her baby bump. Watch the video here.

