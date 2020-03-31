The Debate
Katy Perry Shares Her Before And During Quarantine Looks In This Quirky Post, Check It Out

Music

Katy Perry recently took to her Instagram and shared photos of her before quarantine and mid-quarantine looks which were loved by fans. Check it out.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Katy Perry

Katy Perry is evidently one of the most influential stars working in the music industry today. The singer-songwriter has a massive following on social media where she can be seen getting casual with her fans and interacting with them in a joyous manner. With over 90 million followers on Instagram and a whopping 108 million followers on Twitter, it is only expected that each of her quirky posts quickly go viral. This time around Katy Perry took to her Instagram and shared her pre-quarantine and mid-quarantine looks. Check it out below - 

Katy Perry's post 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

In the first picture, Katy Perry can be seen all glammed up as she sports a red floral dress with strappy heels. Her hair can be seen done in perfect waves, along with dolled up makeup with red lipsticks which match her overall attire. But, in the second photo, Katy Perry can be evidently seen looking as elegant as the first photo even without the makeup. 

The Roar singer posted a no-makeup selfie from her quarantine time. She can be seen wearing a bathrobe and posing in all smiles. Katy's fans were quick to compliment her in the comment section, with some calling her beautiful and some complimenting her skin. In the caption, Perry wrote that she hopes people's quarantine plans revolve around watching her show American Idol where she features as a judge. Interestingly, the first photo shared by Katy Perry in her pre-quarantine and the mid-quarantine post was actually from one of the episodes of American Idol itself. 

