Katy Perry Believes Orlando Bloom Is 'little Overdressed' For Critics Choice Awards; Watch

The Critics’ Choice Awards 2021 is conducted virtually this year owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Celebs from all over the world have turned to join the event via Zoom to figure out if they have bagged the awards. Amidst this, actor Orlando Bloom, on Sunday, March 7 was gearing up to present the award for the Best Supporting Actress category. However, singer and fiance Katy Perry believed that Orlanda was ‘a little overdressed’.

Ahead of joining the Zoom session, Bloom took to Instagram to share his dapper bowtie look online with fans. Soon there’s a knock on the sliding door behind him and Katy Perry can be seen peeping inside to know what’s going on. Immediately, Katy asks “Are you ready?” and goes on to notice her fiance’s look for the award function.

ALSO READ| Katy Perry Reveals She Had A Hard Time Coming Around Orlando's First Time Parent Stories

She adds, “You’re a little over-dressed for the beach, babe”. A gleeful Orlanda corrects his partner and responds, “I’m presenting Best Supporting Actress at the Critics’ Choice Awards, babe”. Post this, Katy rolls her eyes and says, “Okay! So I’ll meet you down there”. The video ends as Katy closes the door and Orlando continues to flaunt his look in front of the camera.

In the picture shared by him, he can be seen donning a crisped suit which is paired with formal shoes. Bowtie as an accessory, Orlando’s look is rounded off with styled wavy hair. Here’s taking a quick look at the post shared by him:

ALSO READ| Katy Perry Shares Support For Halsey On Pregnancy Journey

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans of the actor couldn’t control themselves from drooling over his dapper look. While some seemed utterly impressed with his outfit, others complimented Katy and Orlando's 'cute’ banter. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

ALSO READ| Katy Perry Surprised To See Claudia Conway On 'American Idol' Audition, Asks 'Are You Okay

On the professional front, Orlando who is famous for portraying Legolas in the hit Lord of The Rings series was last seen in the war film namely, The Outpost. He is now gearing up for his upcoming science-fiction venture titled, Needle in a Timestack. Directed by John Ridley, the plot of the film is loosely based on a short story penned by Robert Silverberg. The movie revolves around the life of a married couple whose life is challenged when a time traveller gets involves in their lives.

ALSO READ| 'American Idol' Judge Katy Perry Meets Her Doppelgänger Hannah Everhart At Auditions

(Promo Image Source: Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry official Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.