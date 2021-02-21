Katy Perry Shares Support For Halsey On Pregnancy Journey

Hollywood music artist Halsey has shared her pregnancy news last month. Now, Katy Perry has supported and encouraged Halsey to enjoy each stage of her pregnancy journey because her body is preparing to "perform a miracle". Last year, Katy Perry gave birth to a daughter and shared her pregnancy journey on social media.

Halsey's Journey

Halsey recently shared her images with the food she is consuming on Instagram to reflect on her path to motherhood. She captioned "February is the shortest month, but the days seem like they are taking very long. Butttttt also going so fast?!" she began her caption. "I've been thinking lots about my body. it's strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely (sic)." She continued "My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that's all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it's grand. I hope the feeling lasts. I cook a lot, sleep even more, and read lotssss of books. I miss my family. And you guys too! bye for now (sic)." Then in a comment, she added "I thought there would be a lot of expectation or pressure on me to wake up everyday feeling like some 'girly-girly fertility goddess', but instead I wake up and eat when I'm hungry, sleep when I'm tired, and focus on growing a human. And that is all I expect myself to do. Liberating (sic)!".

The singer is expecting her baby with her boyfriend Alev Aydin. After she announced her pregnancy news in late January, she got messages of support from all her fans. Even Katy Perry who became a first-time mom to daughter Daisy last August supported Halsey's journey and remarked "You're about to perform a real miracle, get that rest and just be! I love you!"

Last year Halsey launched two musical pieces. An album called Manic, is a collaboration where she has three singles. She also launched an extended play(EP) Collabs. These both musical pieces are released by Capitol Records.

