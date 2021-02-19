'American Idol' Judge Katy Perry Meets Her Doppelgänger Hannah Everhart At Auditions

American Idol is currently airing its eighteenth season. The show recently premiered on ABC and is being judged by Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. In an audition episode, Katy Perry on American Idol met a contestant with a striking resemblance. Read further to know what happened in the episode of American Idol 2021 auditions.

Katy Perry meets her teen twin Hannah Everhart on American idol

In a clip before the audition, viewers are introduced to Hannah Everhart, a seventeen-year-old aspiring singer from Canton, Mississippi. In a pre-taped video, Hannah said that Canton is a small town and everybody knows everybody. She was asked if anyone has ever told her that she looks like Katy Perry. She said that she gets that every time she gets her hair done. She added that it could be because of the eyeballs as both of them have blue eyeballs and they are big.

When she entered the American Idol 2021 auditions room she seemed extremely nervous. While telling the judges about her hometown, she mentioned that she gets barbeque ribs at the gas station. Katy asks her if she eats a half slab or a full slab. Hannah said that she ate full slabs and Katy said she does the same. Katy asked her if she's her country version. Hannah Everhart on American Idol mentioned that everybody says so. Katy asked her if they were separated at birth. She said that something like that could've happened. She was asked to start singing her chosen song.

She decided to sing Johnny Cash’s Wayfaring Stranger at the auditions. She does not manage to blow the judges away at first and they tell her that she is holding back. She tells them that she had first planned to sing At Last but played it safe with Wayfaring Stranger. The judges asked her to sing At Last and Katy Perry on American Idol helps her open up her voice as she sings her high notes. The judges seemed to have a good time as Katy's doppelganger entertained them with her fun personality. The makers haven't revealed yet if the judges have chosen Hannah for the next round.

