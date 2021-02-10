Katy Perry Reveals She Had A Hard Time Coming Around Orlando's First Time Parent Stories

American singer Katy Perry gave birth to her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom a few months ago and named her Daisy Dove Bloom. The One That Got Away star talked about having a newborn at home and even though she didn't like that it wasn't Orlando's first time as a parent, she later came around to the fact and was grateful to have one parent who has had a child before.

Katy Perry opens up about her newborn daughter

According to a report by She Knows, singer Katy Perry recently appeared on The Jimmy Kimmel show and spoke about welcoming her first child with Orlando Bloom. She stated that it is the best decision she has ever made in her entire life. Katy added that she has family and support and an incredible fiance that has done this before, as he has a 10-year-old son Flynn. She stated that even though she had a hard time coming around Orlando Bloom's first-time parent stories with his first-born, she actually found them helpful later.

Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr welcomed their son Flynn together ten years ago. Perry added that the relief at having some of the answers outweighed whatever initial hesitation she had about getting into the intimate details of Bloom, Kerr, and baby Flynn. Talking about Bloom's early days with their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, Katy said that he is incredible and they are so in love and so grateful. She concluded by saying that with a newborn, everything is new, even for a second-time dad.

According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, the couple announced the arrival of their daughter through social media and has kept her away from the limelight. Katy Perry's baby is now five months old and earlier Orlando went to the Ellen DeGeneres Show and told her that their daughter has got Katy's blue eyes. The couple has gotten closer than before and they didn't even expect this closeness until their daughter was born. They have been engaged since 2019 and were planning to have a wedding in Japan but have delayed it due to the pandemic. Perry will soon return as one of the judges in American Idol.

