Katy Perry Surprised To See Claudia Conway On 'American Idol' Audition, Asks 'Are You Okay

Katy Perry is currently appearing as a judge on American Idol. The singer was shocked when Claudia Conway walked into the audition room and she asked her if she is okay. It isn't common to see a 16-year old who belongs to a high-profile political family. Claudia Conway's mother Kellyanne Conway was a senior counsellor to former President Donald Trump. Her father George Conway is a lawyer who worked against the President.

Claudia Conway on American Idol

In the introduction video, she described that she did not like moving to Washington DC. She further added that she hated that her mother worked for someone that she really disagrees with. Her father accompanied her to the audition whereas her mother talked to her through a video call. In the call, Claudia said that she is nervous to which her mother replied that she should be as it is a very humbling experience.

Before she started singing, Katy had some questions to ask. She asked the 16-year-old about her life with her mother and if they still hug each other. Claudia replied that they do and that the relationship is 'little iffy' and that they both love each other. She further added her experience on social media. She said that most of her life she had her feelings suppressed and that social media gave her a platform to be heard. Addressing the backlash she has been receiving online because of her parents, she said that she wants to get out of the drama and politics and let the people know that she is a singer.

Claudia picked the song 'Love on the Brain' by Rihanna to which Katy asked her to pick another song. She picked, 'When We Were Young' by Adele. To this, Katy asked her to remember the pain that she has gone through and put it all on the song. After her audition, Katy advised her to rise above the comments on her social media and that she has to calm the storm. Check out the video.

American Idol's Katy Perry

Earlier, Katy Perry took to her Instagram to share the pictures of her dress for the Valentine's Day episode on American Idol. She was seen wearing a white dress with silver linings and on the edges of the dress, there were pink and red hearts. In the caption, she asked her fans if they are ready to see 'Queen of Hearts'. Check out the post.

