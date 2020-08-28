Katy Perry Donates Meals To Good News Baptist Church In LA Amid Pandemic Crisis

Helping the needy ones during the ongoing pandemic is something that people are taking active participation. The recent one to join the bandwagon of celebrities to donate meals during such stressful times was pop icon, Katy Perry. The Roar crooner teamed up with the food chain Postmates and World Central Kitchen foundation to donate meals to Good News Baptist Church in LA on August 28.

Katy Perry donates means in LA

The singer shared a picture on Instagram with the team members who prepared meals for the church. In the picture, the volunteers of World Central Kitchen can be seen posing with prepared food that was ready to get delivered soon. While captioning the post, the singer expressed her happiness of lending a hand of support. She even thanked Pastor Wilson for the prayer for her little newborn daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

The singer is on cloud nine at the moment as she and fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed their bundle of joy together, Daisy Dove Bloom on August 27. Earlier the celebrity couple shared the good news with UNICEF, being the goodwill ambassadors of the organization, through an extensive Instagram post. As soon as the news of the baby girl's arrival broke the internet, congratulatory wishes by fans from around the world started pouring in across social media platforms. The songstress took to her Instagram handle to repost UNICEF's Instagram post, through which, she and her fiancé Orlando announced the news of welcoming their first baby together. The couple's statement read, "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter". Katy shared a monochrome picture of a newborn Daisy holding mommy and daddy's hands with her teeny-tiny fingers, which left netizens swooning.

Apart from this, the couple in their statement to UNICEF, announced a donation page to 'celebrate DDB's arrival'. They set up this donation page to support a safe start to life and to provide every child with a healthier world. The couple's statement read, As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart, we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your heart can bloom with generosity.

