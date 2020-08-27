Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom's Baby Girl Daisy Dove Bloom Gets All The Love From Netizens

The pop sensation Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed their bundle of joy together, Daisy Dove Bloom on Wednesday, i.e. August 26. Earlier this morning, the celebrity couple shared the good news with UNICEF, being the goodwill ambassadors of the organisation, through an extensive Instagram post. As soon as the news of the baby girl's arrival broke the internet, congratulatory wishes by fans from around the world started pouring in across social media platforms.

Netizens rejoice as Katy and Orlando welcome first baby together

On August 27, 2020, songstress Katy took to her Instagram handle to repost UNICEF's Instagram post, through which, she and her fiancé Orlando announced the news of welcoming their first baby together. The couple's statement read, "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter". Katy shared a monochrome picture of a newborn Daisy holding mommy and daddy's hands with her teeny-tiny fingers, which left netizens swooning.

Soon, Twitterati was quick to take over the micro-blogging platform to express their happiness and excitement about the arrival of Katy and Orlando's baby girl as 'Daisy Dove Bloom' started trending on Twitter. Netizens couldn't contain their excitement when the news broke and thus, flooded social media with heartfelt congratulatory wishes for Katy and Orlando. Meanwhile, one user also rightly pointed out that Katy is also going to give birth to her second baby tomorrow, i.e her upcoming album Smile, as he wrote, "Today she gave birth to her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom and tomorrow she is giving birth to her new album #smile".

Check out fan's reaction to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's baby girl below:

no wonder Katy Perry said Orlando’s fave song on smile was daisies... they were literally teasing us this whole time and now it’s daisy dove bloom officially omg pic.twitter.com/lxROId53Zt — Bradley Berdecia (@thejitterbug759) August 27, 2020

Katy Perry is giving birth two days in a row wow. Today she gave birth to her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom and tomorrow she is giving birth to her new album #smile WHO IS DOING IT LIKE HERRRR 😍😍😍😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cXvOY5o7IZ — Bradley Berdecia (@thejitterbug759) August 27, 2020

Congratulations, my love, on this journey you’ve been going through the last few months and it’s only starting. Our hearts are blooming with joy by the arrival of your beautiful Daisy Dove Bloom. @katyperry ♥️ pic.twitter.com/CjOUDXcaXO — Portal Katy Perry (@portalkatyperry) August 27, 2020

Daisy Dove Bloom... This is such a beautiful name 😭♥️ — Stream Bird's Song in The Nature. 🕊️ (@BencharmerATRL) August 27, 2020

I can't calm and I can't process the idea that babycat (Daisy Dove Bloom) is already born 😭 pic.twitter.com/ucmg8tgmgi — smile leakat (@smileleak28) August 27, 2020

We would love to send a huge and warm hug to the incredible artist, and now mother, Katy Perry! Congratulations on the birth of Daisy Dove Bloom, who clearly will be an incredible woman with the role models she has as parents.

Orlando, we love you too♡@katyperry — Radio Mixers Request🍹✈ #9YearsOfLittleMix (@mixers_radio) August 27, 2020

Congratulations Katy I’m so happy for you !!! She will be your firework !!! Congratulations again on the arrival of your baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom. — Katie Gottfried (@kategottfried) August 27, 2020

Meanwhile, in their statement to UNICEF, Goodwill Ambassadors Katy and Orlando announced a donation page to 'celebrate DDB's arrival'. They set up this donation page to support a safe start to life and to provide every child with a healthier world. The couple's statement read,

As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart, we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your heart can bloom with generosity.

