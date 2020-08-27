Katy Perry's Latest Album 'Smile' Peaks With 'Never Really Over' & Falls From Grace Later

Katy Perry's career has evidently been an open chapter for her fans to witness ever since her inception with her record-breaking album Teenage Dream. As the years have passed by, Katy's public personality and changing music have been a talk of the town for many. Back in 2017, while introducing her album Witness, Perry had taken an estranged route and promoted it by featuring in a day-long live stream where she was filmed while living her life in a house.

At the same promotional event, Perry had indulged in an hour-long therapy session where she opened up about her trauma and relationship with her parents. Though this time around, Katy is not going the 'out of the box' route for her album's promotional campaign, her songs from the latest album Smile remain on a similar tone with her previous album Witness.

Katy Perry's Smile - Album Review

Katy Perry's fifth studio album peaks with the song Never Really Over where the singer could possibly referencing to her much-talked-about the relationship with Orlando Bloom. The tongue-twisting chorus of the song successfully manages to keep the listener hooked to the song but it is only a matter of time before some might lose interest in the album. Possibly, even 'KatyCats', the fanbase of the star. The titular song of the album Smile sounds much like a callback to her previous songs. The song and its beat will somewhere remind listeners of Chained to the Rhythm which released back in 2017's Witness.

Smile also features a song named Daisies, which is short in length and features minimalist lyrics which could be delightful for some. It is evident that Katy has a soft spot for the Daisies song as she has named her newborn baby girl as Daisy. While the songs of Katy's fifth studio album are somewhat on the similar lines with her work on Witness, fans who have been following her work and life on the public platform will be able to find the personal anecdotes which Perry has sprinkled across all of the songs.

However, Harleys in Hawaii can be deemed as the weakest entry in the album as the repetitive lyrics soon grow old for the listener. Overall, Katy Perry's fifth studio album Smile feels like a lost opportunity as it only manages to bring some foot-tapping moments for the listener and provides an emotion-less long haul of rhythm which is similar sounding to her previous work.

