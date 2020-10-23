Red Velvet's Irene Apologizes To Her Stylist, Says 'ashamed Of My Lack Of Words & Actions'

Irene from the Red Velvet girl band was accused by her stylist that the former verbally attacked her during a recent shoot. The news spread like wild-fire and Irene has now admitted to the allegations. The member of the popular band apologised to her stylist over the scandal. On October 22, Irene took to her Instagram handle and shared a blank post with a lengthy apology note.

Irene wrote in Korean,

"This is Irene. I sincerely apologize for hurting the stylist with my foolish attitude and careless words and actions. There was a lot of help from many people who worked hard together until I was here, but I regret and reflect on the fact that I hurt a lot with my immature behavior. Looking back through this time, I was ashamed of my lack of words and actions, and I felt the importance of the staff once again. We will think and act more carefully to prevent this from happening in the future. I sincerely apologize to all the fans who support me who are lacking and to all those who have caused concern by this incident."

Also Read | Red Velvet's Joy's ‘We Should All Be Feminists’ T-shirt sparks online debate

Also Read | Red Velvet's Joy's diamond necklace 'more expensive than a two storey house', say fans

As mentioned by Yonhap News Agency, the Irene scandal went viral when Irene's stylist posted a video on Instagram, wherein she said that she was drastically trampled and abused by a celebrity. She also mentioned the nut rage incident in 2014 involving a Korean Air heiress. Red Velvet Irene's stylist has 15 years of experience in the industry. She further added that it was a hell-like 20 minutes that left her in tears.

However, the stylist did not mention Irene's name but she was referring through hashtags "psycho" and "monster", Irene's recent songs. Red Velvet's agency, SM Entertainment also issued a statement saying that it will strive to prevent similar incidents. They also revealed that Irene personally met the stylist on Thursday afternoon and sincerely apologized to her.

Also Read | Pop Radio's Top 40 has Jason Derulo, Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat on the top

Fans have reacted to Irene's post. Some of them supported the singer's apology and said mistakes happen, while some of them called out the star for her bully behaviour. One of the users wrote, 'mistakes are a part of human’s life, learn from it, be a better person, I support you. 💕'. One of Irene's supporters commented, 'Omg it's okay! We can understand Irene'.

Also Read | K-pop sensation 'BTS' chose Incheon Airport for BBMA 2020 performance for THIS reason

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.