Did Taylor Swift Hint Towards A Collab With Katy Perry In 'Daisies' With Her New Post?

Taylor Swift recently took to Instagram to share a pic sporting a tee with daisies printed on it. Fans suggest she is hinting towards a collab with Katy Perry

Taylor Swift

While once upon a time, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry's feud was the talk of the town, it has been over two years now since both the pop sensations mended their feud after Katy reached out to Taylor with an olive branch. The Dark Horse singer also had a cameo in the music video of one of Taylor Swift's recent releases, You Need To Calm Down. However 'Swifties' and 'Katy Cats' are going gaga over speculations about Taylor and Katy's collaboration after the Blank Space singer's new IG post.

Is Taylor Swift hinting towards collaboration with Katy Perry via her latest Instagram post?

The Roar singer Katy Perry recently announced that she will be releasing her upcoming album titled Daisies on May 15, 2020, across all social media platforms. In the poster shared by Katy, the artist is seen posing in the meadow full of daisies. Soon after she released the poster of her album, Taylor Swift took to social media to share a photograph of herself posing in a woollen tee with daisies printed all over it. Taylor captioned the post writing "biiig isolation" between two snakes and wine glass emojis. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Later, several eagle-eyed fans started noticing the similarities between Taylor's caption and picture with that of Katy's album poster, suggesting that Taylor is hinting towards a collab. Swifties and Katy Cats soon took to Twitter to post the similarities they observed, like the "S" on the album cover resembled the snakes and further pointed out that Taylor sporting daises printed tee cannot be a coincidence. Check out some fan theories below:

