Did Taylor Swift Hint Towards A Collab With Katy Perry In 'Daisies' With Her New Post?

While once upon a time, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry's feud was the talk of the town, it has been over two years now since both the pop sensations mended their feud after Katy reached out to Taylor with an olive branch. The Dark Horse singer also had a cameo in the music video of one of Taylor Swift's recent releases, You Need To Calm Down. However 'Swifties' and 'Katy Cats' are going gaga over speculations about Taylor and Katy's collaboration after the Blank Space singer's new IG post.

Is Taylor Swift hinting towards collaboration with Katy Perry via her latest Instagram post?

The Roar singer Katy Perry recently announced that she will be releasing her upcoming album titled Daisies on May 15, 2020, across all social media platforms. In the poster shared by Katy, the artist is seen posing in the meadow full of daisies. Soon after she released the poster of her album, Taylor Swift took to social media to share a photograph of herself posing in a woollen tee with daisies printed all over it. Taylor captioned the post writing "biiig isolation" between two snakes and wine glass emojis.

Later, several eagle-eyed fans started noticing the similarities between Taylor's caption and picture with that of Katy's album poster, suggesting that Taylor is hinting towards a collab. Swifties and Katy Cats soon took to Twitter to post the similarities they observed, like the "S" on the album cover resembled the snakes and further pointed out that Taylor sporting daises printed tee cannot be a coincidence. Check out some fan theories below:

Today marks the 2nd anniversary of “reputation Stadium Tour” where Katy Perry sent an olive branch to Taylor Swift with a letter.



Katy Perry announced her first single “Daisies” today and Taylor Swift shared her photo wearing daisies 🌞



A possible collab?#MyTheoryOnly pic.twitter.com/mAvBOQwiTP — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) May 7, 2020

🚨 COLLAB ALERT 🚨

this literally CANNOT be a coincidence. i know we've all been 🤡s in the past but cmon now, look at this. either way we will stream kp5 with all our effort❤️ #Daisies #KatyIsComing lets hope taylor swift x katy perry is real 🌼 pic.twitter.com/iAzaw8b8TB — average katheryn hudson stan 🌼 (@averagekatheryn) May 7, 2020

Taylor used FOUR emojis... and referenced a lyric on Reputation...

What’s the track four on reputation? Don’t blame me...

“I once was poison ivy but now I’m your DAISY” And their feud ended on 5/08/18..omg maybe Katy Perry x Taylor Swift is coming. #DAISIES pic.twitter.com/AHHZdxu9aK — suddenlyistan➐🌼 (@suddenlyistan_) May 7, 2020

2 Years Ago Today, Katy Perry sent flowers to Taylor Swift.



Today, Katy Perry announced her upcoming album and lead single #DAISIES and Taylor Swift posted a picture with daisies flowers on the sweater. pic.twitter.com/Jp8ydAEK56 — SWIFTIES™ (@SwiftiesIndia13) May 7, 2020

1989 TIMES IN A ROW?!?! TAYLOR POSTING WITH DAISY’S ON HER SHIRT?!?! KATY PERRY’S LEAD SINGLE FEATURES TAYLOR SWIFT!!! THIS IS GOING TO BE A MOMENT IN POP CULTURE#DAISES #KP5 pic.twitter.com/1DdP3qwInB — Ben (@TS7Track3) May 7, 2020

