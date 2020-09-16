Katy Perry Gets Restraining Order Against Man Who 'poses Credible Threat' To Her & Family

Katy Perry has obtained a restraining order against a person who wrongfully trespassed her property and threatened her family. The singer alleged that the person was a complete stranger and told her security team that he was invited to the house by the couple. Katy also alleged that he threatened to kill her husband Orlando and had once jumped into her property by jumping over the fence.

Katy Perry obtains restraining order

E Online reported that Katy Perry has gottem a temporary restraining order against a man called William Terry. Reportedly, the man “poses a credible threat” to the singer’s safety. Moreover, the media portal reported that the pop star had revealed that she had “suffered significant and severe emotional and psychological distress” after a man trespassed on her property.

Read Also | Apple IPhone 12 Event Countdown: What Is The Apple Event About?

According to the media portal, a judge has signed off a protective order that requires Wiliam Terry to stay at least 100 yards away from Katy Perry, husband Orlando Bloom, his 9-year-old son Flynn as well as the couple’s newborn daughter Daisy Dove Bloom. Reportedly, the man cannot contact Katy directly or indirectly, this includes contact through social media as well and he must not harass or threaten the singer.

E! reported that Katy states that on August 3rd, Terry attempted to enter her property by making false claims to her security team. The portal further reported that a month later, on September 8th, the man jumped the fence of Katy Perry’s home at Beverly Hills in California. After this, he was placed under citizen’s arrest.

The media portal further reported that Katy had alleged that William Terry had also sent threats against her husband Orlando Bloom. Katy had reportedly revealed that the stalker had threatened to snap Orlando’s neck.

The temporary restraining order is in effect until October 8th when the hearing will take place. Reportedly, Katy Perry had stated that Terry is a dangerous man and that she is in need of an order of protection that prohibits him from coming into proximity of her and her family. Katy and Orlando had welcomed their daughter on August 28th this year.

Read Also | IPhone 12 Leaks: Apple May Push IPhone 12 Pro Launch Date Further; Know Details

Katy Perry's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Katy Perry has an astounding net worth of $ 330 million. This when converted into INR, equals Rs 2,439 thousand crores. The portal further reported that Katy Perry earns an annual salary of $25 million, which when converted to INR equals Rs 184 crores.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image credits: Katy Perry Instagram

Read Also | Apple's IPhone 12 Launch Virtual Event To Be Announced This Week?

Read Also | New IPhone 12 Leak Reveals Details About Display And Resolution

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.